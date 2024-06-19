Two teenagers were killed after a jet ski and boat crashed into each other on a lake in unincorporated Antioch Tuesday evening, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit and Patrol Division responded to a jet ski versus boat crash on Lake Marie, a press release from the Sheriff's office said.

According to the release, a 16-year-old from Lake Forest, California was operating a Yamaha jet ski with a 13-year-old from Long Grove in the passenger position. They were traveling in a northerly direction near the Gass Lake Channel and the Elime Road Peninsula, the release said.

At the same time, a Sea Ray Cabin Cruiser, operated by a 55-year-old man from Antioch, was traveling westbound in the same area, the release said.

Witnesses told authorities the jet ski appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed, directly towards the boat. The man operating the boat was unable to avoid a collision, the release said, and the jet ski and boat crashed into each other.

Both occupants of the jet ski were knocked unconscious and thrown into the water, the release said. According to authorities, both jet ski riders were wearing life vests at the time of the collision.

The four occupants of the boat pulled the teens from the water and called 911, the release stated. One of the teen girls was transported to the shore by the operator of the Sea Ray, while the other was transported by the operator of another passing boat.

The teens were transported to a nearby hospital where they were both pronounced dead, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported, and an investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Illinois Conservation Police remains ongoing.

According to the Handbook of Illinois Boating Laws and Responsibilities, persons at least 12-years-old but less than 18-years-old may operate a jet ski, which is considered a personal watercraft, under the following conditions:

If they have completed a boating safety course or posses a Boating Safety Certificate issued by the Department of Natural Resources

If they are accompanied by and under the direct control of a parent, a guardian, or a person at least 18 years old designated by the parent or guardian

Additionally, parents, guardians or designees born on or after Jan. 1, 1998 must have a valid boating safety certificate to supervise a person 10-to 17-years-old operating a motorized vessel.

The crash comes following several drowning and water-related incidents in recent days, including a 16-year-old teenage boy who died after falling off a raft on Lake Michigan waters in Chicago.