Juvenile in Custody After Anti-Semitic Vandalism Found on Trash Can in Highland Park

A juvenile was in custody after anti-Semitic vandalism was found on a trash can Friday in Highland Park.

Authorities began investigating the incident after someone reported that the trash can had been defaced with blue painter’s tape with a swastika, the Star of David and the word “Jew,” according to the city of Highland Park.

“Quick reporting by residents” led to police identifying a suspect and taking them into custody, the city said. The Juvenile Court Act bars any further information about the suspect to be released to the public.

The Highland Park Police Department urges residents to quickly report any suspicious activity, including vandalism.