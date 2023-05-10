Experts: Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Introduced Nationwide Hurting Mental Health, Suicide Prevention Efforts

With more than 450 anti-LGBTQ legislation being introduced so far in 2023, suicide prevention experts are speaking out, concerned about LBGTQ youth.

“It's very disappointing and disheartening to see these states that are going the opposite direction,” said Sean Connolly, LGBTQ coordinator for Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

While Illinois doesn’t have any anti-LGBTQ legislation pending in Springfield, Connolly says that doesn’t mean the state’s LGBTQ community isn’t impacted.

“Talking about a hateful news story coming from a different state where they've endorsed the transphobic stance, that has a stressor here in the city and across the state of Illinois,” Connolly said.

Connolly lost his sister, Alex, to suicide 10 years ago this month.

“This 10th year anniversary, it's really, really disheartening to see these bills that are not taking mental health care seriously, and not respecting the risks that they're putting the LGBT population and I know my sister will feel that way,” Connolly said.

A national survey released this month from the Trevor Project found LGBTQ youth continue to report significantly high rates of mental health challenges and suicide risks.

The Trevor Project surveyed 28,000 LGBTQ young people ages 13 to 24 and found 41% had seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.

“And even when you dive down a little bit deeper into that, it's people of color. And diving down a little bit deeper than that, it's trans and nonbinary people of color where the rates are really skyrocketing,” said Angela Cummings, executive director of the Illinois chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Cummings says anyone can help turn those rates around, by simply being an ally and being there for a LGBTQ friend or loved one in need.

“Knowing that they can come to you and talk and have support is so critical to protecting their mental health,” Cummings said. “Studies have shown that just one caring individual in the life of an LGBTQ youth can reduce their suicide rates by almost 50%.”