Anti-Cruelty Society Offering $13 Cat Adoptions to Celebrate Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour'

If you've been thinking about adding a furry member to your family, now might be the perfect time.

Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society is offering a hefty discount on cat adoptions in honor of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" stop at Soldier Field. You can adopt a cat for just $13 dollars - an ode of sorts to Swift's favorite number - as part of the "Shelter for Swifties" adoption event.

Anyone interested can stop by and view adoptable animals at the Anti-Cruelty Society's River North Adoption Center or the Everyday Adoption Center at the South Loop PetSmart Store. The River North adoption center is open for drop-in adoptions noon to 7 p.m. daily, while the South Loop adoption center is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.