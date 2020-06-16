Anthony Riccio, First Deputy Superintendent for Chicago Police, Set to Retire

Anthony Ricco, the First Deputy Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, will retire from the department later this summer, it was announced Tuesday.

According to a letter sent to Chicago police officers, Riccio will leave the force in August after more than 34 years of service.

“This is a bittersweet announcement to make, as I know how important his leadership is to this department and how committed he is to the people of this city,” Superintendent David Brown said in a statement. “With more than three decades of experience, he has served as a steadfast example of a true Chicago police officer – someone who simply wants to protect this city.”

According to the department, Riccio’s last day will be Aug. 1. Before being promoted to first deputy superintendent in 2018, he held several command positions, including Chief of the former Bureau of Organized Crime, according to a press release. He also served as Deputy Chief for the Bureau of Detectives.

The office of first deputy superintendent is a key one in the department, as the office-holder oversees the Office of Operations. That office consists of the Bureaus of Detectives, Counter-Terrorism and Internal Affairs.

The office is also responsible for all field operations.

It has not been announced whom will replace Riccio as Brown’s second-in-command.