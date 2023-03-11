Another Round of Snow to Cause Slick Roads, Slushy Conditions Beginning Late Saturday

The winter-like weather isn't going anywhere just yet.

A mix of snow and rain will lead to slushy conditions in the evening hours Saturday, possibly causing slick roads across the region. If you have any nighttime activities planned, you'll want to leave extra time and be especially cautious if traveling on untreated roadways.

Widespread rain and snow showers will move through the region overnight before transitioning to all snow showers as temperatures fall early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. By 6 a.m., some scattered showers will return, though they won't be as widespread compared to overnight, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott.

Scattered snow and rain will continue throughout the daytime, which will see a high temperature near 40 degrees. Snow showers likely won't let up for hours as they're expected through Monday morning.

Precipitation will wind down for the majority of the Chicago area by the afternoon - with the exception of northwest Indiana, which will experience a dose of lake effect snow. For this snow event, nearly the entire region will end up with less than 2 inches of accumulation, and in the city, totals will likely fall under 1 inch.

After that, temperatures will stay in the mid 30s Tuesday before a warmup in the middle of the work week. High temperatures will rapidly ascend to the high 40s Wednesday before reaching 50 Thursday, which will see a chance of rain.