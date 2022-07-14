Another Cubs Player Has Child Just Days After Justin Steele Had His First

By Ryan Taylor

Drew Smyly has third child days after Justin Steele's originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Two baby Cubs were born within two days of each other. 

Starting pitcher Justin Steele and his wife brought life into the world on July 11 with Beau Brooks Steele, the pitcher announced on his Instagram

Just two days later, fellow pitcher Drew Smyly and his wife announced their third child, Summer Smyly. According to the report by Sun Times reporter Maddie Lee, Smyly's wife and baby are both doing well. 

In fact, Smyly had a message to Steele after the birth of his third: "They grow up fast."

Smyly was on the injured list with an oblique injury and returned to the mound on July 10 after not seeing the field since May 30. In his first game back, he pitched two innings and gave up five hits and four runs, raising his ERA to 4.43 this season. 

Steele pitched against the Orioles on Wednesday in the series finale after returning from paternity leave. He threw six innings and gave up six hits and hour runs to an eventual Cubs loss and his own individual pitching loss to bring his season record to 3-6. 

The Cubs start a four-game series versus the New York Mets on Thursday before they get to watch Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ perform in the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday. 

