Another Cubs Hitting Coach Change: Greg Brown Out, Dustin Kelly in

Another Cubs hitting coach change: Brown out, Kelly in

Once again, the Cubs are making a change at hitting coach.

Greg Brown will not return in 2023 after just one season in the position. Brown, who was offered a different role in the organization, has opted to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Cubs minor-league hitting coordinator Dustin Kelly will be promoted as the new hitting coach.

Brown’s time with the Cubs will end about a year after they named him hitting coach. He took over last November for Anthony Iapoce, whom the Cubs fired following the 2021 season.

Brown joined the Cubs following two seasons as the Rays minor-league hitting coordinator.

Kelly just wrapped up his second season as Cubs minor-league hitting coordinator. He joined the Cubs after spending the 2018-20 seasons as a minor-league hitting coach in the Dodgers organization.

Kelly played three minor league seasons after the Red Sox drafted him in the 15th round in 2004.

Brown’s departure marks the latest Cubs hitting coach change since Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer took over the front office over a decade ago.

He's the 10th primary or assistant hitting coach to be fired or otherwise part ways with the organization under Epstein/Hoyer, following: Rudy Jaramillo, James Rowson, Bill Mueller, John Malle, Chili Davis, Iapoce, Rob Deer, Mike Brumley and Terrmel Sledge.

Three more assistants left for top jobs elsewhere during that span: Eric Hinske (Angels), Andy Haines (Brewers) and Chris Valaika (Guardians).

