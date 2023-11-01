Another ‘crash-and-grab' attempt hits Chicago retailer amid string of crimes

Another so-called "crash-and-grab" robbery attempt was reported late Tuesday night, marking the latest in a string of crimes across Chicago where drivers crash their vehicles into a storefront to gain access inside and steal merchandise.

The most recent incident happened as officers responded to a "robbery in progress" just before 11:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Madison Street in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

There, officers said they found a blue pickup truck had been driven into a retail clothing store called Tops and Bottoms. As they searched inside, police said they found two men inside the store, who were then taken into custody.

Authorities said said no injuries were reported and charges are pending.

Similar incidents have been reported at clothing and shoe stores across the city.

Police said early Tuesday morning a stolen Jeep Cherokee tried to smash through the windows of Round Two Chicago and last week, two other stores along Milwaukee Avenue were also targeted.

Business owners are looking for added measures to help prevent the crash-and-grabs from happening. Some, like Round Two, are turning to rolling metal security shutters.

“We are selling three to four times the amount of shutters we have sold in previous years,” said Conway Bennett, the owner of International Shutter System.

The owner of Boneyard Chicago in the West Town neighborhood said the shutters worked for them last week when they were hit. The owner said he wishes he still had the barricades, but claims his alderman made him take down.

Community organizations are expected to meet with city aldermen Wednesday to discuss crime.