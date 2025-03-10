While the great cicada emergence of 2024 brought a historic convergence of cicada broods, what will happen in 2025?

Turns out, another is emergence is on the horizon, and while this one could once again feature two broods, there's a catch. So what can you expect and where?

Here's what to know:

Which brood or broods will emerge in 2025?

Brood XIV is slated to emerge this year in parts of the U.S. and is considered "among the largest of all 17-year periodical cicada broods."

Brood XIV is the second largest periodical cicada brood after Brood XIX, which made for massive amounts of cicadas in the Chicago area in 2024.

A second brood known as Brood I wasn't expected to fully emerge until 2029, but cicada expert Dr. John Cooley told the Farmers' Almanac some cicadas from Brood I may mistakenly emerge this year. It's part of a theory that indicates certain broods are prone to "repeated instances of 'acceleration' or emergence one- or four-years ahead of schedule."

Where are the cicadas expected?

While 2024's emergence centered on Illinois, it appears much of the Midwest will catch a break in 2025 when it comes to periodical cicadas.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Brood XIV is known as the “Great(er) Eastern Brood.” Broods XIV and XIX share a boundary in many areas and will co-emerge eventually, but not until 2076.

Brood XIV has been reported in parts of Indiana and Ohio, but largely centers on the East Coast.

See a full map here.

Similarly, Brood I is found largely in the Shenandoah Valley near the Blue Ridge Mountains, but is much smaller in numbers to Brood XIV.

When do 2025 cicadas emerge?

In 2024, the emergence started earlier than average in Illinois due in large part warmer temperatures. It's not clear if 2025's emergence will see a similar time frame.

Timing depends on soil temperature, mulch and turf grass, which all impact cicadas differently. For example, the soil is warmer near pavement, so cicadas in the those spots are expected to emerge quicker.

Cicadas typically emerge as the ground begins to warm in the spring and early summer.

Cicadas have a lifespan of approximately four weeks and typically emerge in mid-to-late May and into June, as the soil temperatures warm in the spring and early summer.

"Research shows that the particular night of the periodical cicadas’ emergence depends on soil temperature," the post read. "Cicada juveniles, or nymphs, emerge after a rainstorm when the soil temperature at 8 inches in depth exceeds approximately 64°F."

How long will the cicada emergence last?

Most emergences last through mid-June, though some could linger longer.

What to know about cicadas

Generally, cicadas are harmless, experts say. They don't bite, and they don't have stingers, and they're beneficial to the environment.

"Periodical cicadas are among the most unusual of insects, with long life cycles, infrequent, periodic mass emergences, striking appearance, and noisy behaviors," according to the University of Connecticut. "Periodical cicada emergences are notable not only because they involve large numbers of insects, but because those insects are striking in appearance, loud, and extremely active… but only for a brief period."

There are seven species of periodical cicadas, some with 13-year life cycles and other with 17-year cycles. The 17-year species are typically found in more northern and eastern regions, while the 13-year species are generally more southern and midwestern.

In addition to periodical cicadas, which begin to emerge once the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees, "dog day" cicadas emerge from the soil "during the heat of the summer, or the dog days of summer."

Illinois' annual cicadas, for example, typically emerge in July, August and September, an article from the University of Illinois Extension said.

What do cicadas eat?

According to Orkin, cicadas have "piercing/sucking mouthparts (similar to a mosquito) they use to obtain their nourishment from below ground roots and young twigs." But what they eat will depend on their age.

Adult cicadas "feed on plant fluids from the young twigs of trees and woody shrubs," Orkin reported.

Noise

Although mostly harmless, the noise of the insects can be disruptive, the University of Illinois reported.

Male cicadas can reach decibels similar to a lawn mower or passing jet, and their numbers will be large, but their life cycle is short, at just four to six weeks.

In a year of full emergence, when the bugs surface, they quickly begin mating, which is often met with the noise most associate with cicadas.

“Once those cicadas are out of the ground, it’s all about romance,” Mike Raupp, Professor Emeritus of Entomology at the University of Maryland, previously said.

Benefits of cicadas

As for the benefits of cicadas, the EPA notes that they:

are a valuable food source for birds and other predators.

can aerate lawns and improve water filtration into the ground.

add nutrients to the soil as they decompose.

Life cycle

"During the final molt of their exoskeleton, immature cicadas (i.e., nymphs) construct a tunnel through which they emerge from the ground. They will then molt into adults, leaving the nymphal exoskeleton behind, often attached to a tree," the EPA states. "The adults climb into trees and shrubs and mate. Females deposit their eggs onto small twigs (pencil diameter to ½ inch). The nymphs will hatch from these eggs after 6 weeks and fall to the ground. They will then burrow into the soil and begin feeding on roots of trees and shrubs to restart the cicada lifecycle."

Can pets eat cicadas?

According to Allen Lawrance, associate curator of entomology at Petty Notebaert Nature Museum, cicadas are going to be viewed as a tasty treat to many animals.

"As far as insects go, they're very large and meaty. They have a lot of nutrients there. That's a big meal just from catching one insect," Lawrance told NBC Chicago last year.

Lawrence added that squirrels, birds, snakes and dogs may all be drawn to the sight of a cicada.

But are they safe for your dog to eat?

The answer is yes. Experts said cicadas are non-toxic and safe for dogs to eat. However, you may want to make sure your dog doesn't eat too many too quickly or they get an upset stomach.