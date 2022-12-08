Annual South Side Toy Drive In Jeopardy Because Of Inflation Says Organizer

Pastor Kenyatta Smith has been collecting thousands of toys for children in need as part of his congregation's annual Operation Cover Chicago toy drive.

On the night of Dec. 21, hundreds of families are expected to line up at Another Chance Church, located at 9550 South Harvard for free toys for their kids.

But this year, donations are down significantly.

“We have no donations,” Smith said. “Inflation is here. With no money and thousand of children coming here to get a toy, we need help.”

The church has set an ambitious goal, hoping to raise enough money to purchase 10,000 toys in the next two weeks.

They’ve started an online fundraiser and hoping that people and businesses will help make the holidays brighter for hundreds of children. Donations can also be dropped off at the church, the pastory says.

“We have a big journey in front us and we have a small amount of time,” Smith said. “I have no other choice but to be hopeful cause some kid is depending on us.”