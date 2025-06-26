Georgia

Watch baby deer get apprehended while trying to break into Georgia jail

A deputy captured a fawn as it was trying to breach the fence of a jail.

By Mike Gavin

So, a baby deer tries to break into jail…

What sounds like the start of a bad joke became a reality last week in Georgia.  

Body cam video captured a Coweta County deputy capturing a fawn that was attempting to breach the fence of a jail.

“Come here, come here, come here,” the deputy said as the panicked animal paced back and forth before trying to squeeze between the fence rails.

The attempted break-in was thwarted when the deputy apprehended the fawn by picking it up and placing in the back of a police car -- just like two-legged offenders who break the law.

Once detained in the vehicle, the fawn continued to squirm like a deer in headlights.

“Quit it for just a second little guy,” the deputy told the fawn. “Don’t need you to hurt yourself. Chill out for just a second.”

The fawn was released from jail after the deputy drove to the nearby woods and set it free.

Georgia
