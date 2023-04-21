Angels' Shohei Ohtani Could Be Traded If They Fall Out of Playoff Contention

Angels' Shohei Ohtani could be traded this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Los Angeles Angels and superstar Shohei Ohtani could be headed toward a split if the team doesn't get into playoff contention.

"There is one number that we need to be looking at when it comes to Shoehi Ohtani's future, and that is the Los Angeles Angels' record," ESPN's MLB Insider Jeff Passan said on Get Up. "Because as long as the Angels are in contention, as long as the Angels have hope for a playoff spot, Shohei Ohtani is probably not going to be traded at the deadline this year.

"But if the Angels fall out of contention, and if it’s just more of the same as it’s been over the last five years that he’s been there, he could be traded, and he will definitely leave."

Lot's of teams, including the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, would be interested if he is available.

There were reports the White Sox tried to acquire Ohtani at the deadline last year.

And this year there have been rumblings from "several baseball executives" that the Cubs could be sleeper teams to land Ohtani in free agency. Though some baseball insiders questioned whether the Ricketts would pay the large contract Ohtani would command.

The Cubs do have Seiya Suzuki on the roster, Ohtani's teammate with Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

But like Jon Heyman said previously, Passan listed a bunch of teams with deep pockets would also be in the mix.

"Seeing him do everything that he's been doing for the last three years when he's been the best player on the planet, shows you why the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are going to be the two teams butting heads with the Giants, and the Yankees, and the Mariners and perhaps others on the periphery, to pay the guy $500 million-plus," Passan said.

"That's where the bidding is going to start and it's only going to get higher because this guy is better than everyone."

But if you're a Cubs fan hoping to win the Ohtani sweepstakes, Bleacher Nation's Michael Cerami laid out a pretty compelling case for Ohtani to choose Chicago.

In other words ...



- They have the pieces to get him

- They have the rotation to fit him

- They have the DH vacancy

- They are such a bubble playoff team, that adding him to Cubs makes a greater impact than adding him to a more obvious contender. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) April 20, 2023

But will the Cubs trade those assets without a long-term deal at a price tag they're unwilling to pay?

" I would be surprised if the Cubs are the high bidder anyway," Heyman said. "I think we all kind of thought (Dansby) Swanson is a great player, but he was going to be less money that the other three shortstops. That was one of the reasons we all felt that the Cubs were a better match.

"They're not going to compete with the Padres, the Mets, in terms of the big contracts. I think he's going to get $500 million-plus. So I don't see Cubs ownership going (there). I'm not ripping them, I don't see a lot of ownership going to $500 million-plus even for a player that's an all-time great, who's a marketing gem and all that. I'd be surprised."

The Cubs faithful can dream though, right?

