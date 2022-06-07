Angels Fire Ex-Cubs Manager Joe Maddon, 2016 Champion

Angels fire ex-Cubs manager Joe Maddon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Joe Maddon's time with the Angels is over.

The Angels announced Tuesday they've fired Maddon, the ex-Cubs manager who led Chicago to its first championship in 108 years less than six years ago.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ex-Cub Phil Nevin was named interim manager.

The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels Manager today. pic.twitter.com/oiyzSpQSxV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 7, 2022

Maddon was in his second stint with the Angels organization and his third season as Los Angeles' manager. They hired him in October 2019, shortly after the Cubs fired him following five seasons on the North Side.

Maddon compiled a 157-172 record with the Angels.

The Angels were tied for first place in the AL West May 15 with a 24-13 record. They're 3-16 since and have lost 12 straight games entering Tuesday.

Under Maddon, the Cubs made the playoffs in four straight seasons (2015-18) for the first time in franchise history. They recorded winning seasons in all five of his seasons as manager.

Maddon previously spent nine seasons as the Rays' skipper, where he reached the playoffs four times. He's a three-time Manager of the Year.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.