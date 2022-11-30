Angel Tree 2022: Give a Gift to Chicago-Area Kids in Need This Holiday Season

NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago and the Salvation Army are partnering up once again for the Angel Tree program this holiday season.

The Angel Tree program facilitates the donation of toys for Chicago-area children in need. With the help of donations, thousands of children will enjoy opening presents this Christmas.

How to participate in the virtual Angel Tree:

Sign up to donate by going to the NBC 5 Angel Tree website. Choose online tags for the tree that correspond with children and youth hoping for gifts this season.

Choose a tag from the tree or filter the options by age, toy or gender to select a tag. Virtual Angel Tree ornaments will appear with the age, gender and requested present of the child’s wishes. Donors have the option to email reserved tags to themselves, and they will get a reminder as Christmas gets closer.

After choosing a tag, click "Add to Wish List." When you are prepared to make the commitment to buy a gift for each angel on your wish list, reserve your tags. Prior to selecting "reserve angels," you may also add and remove tags.

All unwrapped gifts can be shipped or dropped off at The Salvation Army. This applies to gifts purchased online or gifts bought in a store. Mail any unwrapped gift(s) with the tag attached to the address below.

The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division

Angel Tree Program

5040 N Pulaski Rd.

Chicago, IL 60630-2788