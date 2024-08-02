Lollapalooza

Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion on-stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lollapalooza is underway in Chicago, and while surprise guest appearances are the norm at the Windy City's flagship music festival, fans were sent into a frenzy by a local star during Megan Thee Stallion's performance.

One of the festival's headliners, Megan Thee Stallion was finishing a performance of a song when Chicago Sky star Angel Reese emerged to the front of the stage, surprising the Houston rapper and taking a selfie with the star.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The on-stage interaction is not the first at a concert of Megan Thee Stallion's, as the rapper also twerked on Reese during her Chicago concert in May.

Reese had previously stated her admiration for Megan Thee Stallion and desire to meet the "Savage" singer

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lollapalooza
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us