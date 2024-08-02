Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion on-stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago

Lollapalooza is underway in Chicago, and while surprise guest appearances are the norm at the Windy City's flagship music festival, fans were sent into a frenzy by a local star during Megan Thee Stallion's performance.

One of the festival's headliners, Megan Thee Stallion was finishing a performance of a song when Chicago Sky star Angel Reese emerged to the front of the stage, surprising the Houston rapper and taking a selfie with the star.

The on-stage interaction is not the first at a concert of Megan Thee Stallion's, as the rapper also twerked on Reese during her Chicago concert in May.

Reese had previously stated her admiration for Megan Thee Stallion and desire to meet the "Savage" singer