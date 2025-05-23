Andrew Vaughn sent down to minors in slew of White Sox roster moves

In a slew of roster moves Friday, the Chicago White Sox announced that former top prospect Andrew Vaughn was among the players optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

According to the club, veteran outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Mike Tauchman were both reinstated from the 10-day injured list, with Vaughn and fellow infielder Mike Elko optioned to Charlotte.

Vaughn, who was the third overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, has greatly struggled to start the 2025 season, producing an offensive slash line of .189/.218/.314, amounting to a 50 OPS+, 50 points below league average.

A former top prospect of the team, Vaughn made his MLB debut in 2021 and was part of the playoff roster of that year's division champion White Sox, going 2-for-5 in the postseason.

After posting two seasons of above average offensive production, Vaughn hit slightly below league average last year, with 19 home runs, 70 RBI and a .699 OPS.

Vaughn last played at the minor league level in 2022, appearing in two games for the Charlotte Knights before returning to the White Sox.

The South Siders kick off a three-game homestand against the Texas Rangers at Rate Field Friday evening.