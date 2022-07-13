Andrew Shaw Delivers Fun-Loving Video in Light of Duncan Keith Retirement

Andrew Shaw creates video for Keith's retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Duncsy boy!

Andrew Shaw showed his support for his old teammate Duncan Keith and his announcement to retire from professional hockey in a video posted by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

From Shawzy to Duncsy boy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5gTa7nzfSm — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 12, 2022

"I just want to thank you for everything you've done for me," Shaw said. "And I want to congratulate you on an amazing career buddy."

Keith racked up three Stanley Cup Championships, two Norris trophies, two Olympic gold medals and one Conn Smyth trophy in his 16 season career with the Blackhawks. He scored 104 goals, 500 assists to equate 604 points with the Hawks.

Keith follows Shaw out the door just over a year after Shaw retired from the NHL due to long term health issues from too many concussions. Shaw was two years into his second stint with the Hawks before he called it quits.

"When the wolf's hungry he's gotta eat buddy! Congrats Duncs. Love you buddy," Shaw said to finish the video.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.