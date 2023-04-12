Standing in a prison jumpsuit with a facemask resting under his chin, the man accused of shooting and killing Chicago police officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso earlier this year appeared uneasy Wednesday morning while standing in a criminal court room during an arraignment hearing.

Approximately a dozen police officers stood in the court room, with more pouring into the hallway. Steven Montano, 18, swayed and shuffled back and forth. He hugged members of his family, and spoke to them in Spanish.

At one point, Montano's father, appearing emotional, embraces his son but doesn't let go. Judge John F. Lyke Jr. orders the two to separate, eventually placing Montano's father in contempt of court.

Montano, of the 2500 block of South Lawndale Avenue, is currently being held without bond and faces a first-degree murder charge, in addition to felony charges and two misdemeanor charges. His public defender on Wednesday entered a plea of not guilty on Montano's behalf.

According to officials, the 18-year-old was taken into custody moments after the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Vasquez-Lasso. The officer, who was responding to a domestic disturbance call, was shot several times on March 1 on the city’s Southwest Side, in the Gage Park neighborhood.

At a previous hearing, the assistant public defender representing Montano said she had not had the opportunity to speak with her client and could provide no information about him.

Prosecutors, however, said Montano was being chased when he suddenly turned around and pointed a gun at Vásquez Lasso. They said Vásquez Lasso gave "multiple verbal commands" to Montano to stop running, but as the officer approached him, Montano "looked over his shoulder" and "immediately turned toward [Vásquez Lasso] while racking the slide on his pistol."

At that point, both the officer and the suspect fired their guns.

"At close range, shots were exchanged," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at the time. According to authorities, the officer was struck multiple times in the head and legs, but managed to return fire, striking Montano in the head.

Fellow police officers, friends and family shared memories and paid respects to fallen CPD officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso at his funeral on Thursday.

Prosecutors said in court last month said that Montano was uncooperative after the shooting, and was Tased before being taken into custody.

According to court documents, the shooting took place near a school playground, forcing students to take shelter.

"At the time of the shooting, there were civilians, including multiple children, on the playground who took cover under a slide," the proffer from bond court stated.

According to officials, an investigation is ongoing, and body camera footage from the responding officers is currently being reviewed.

Montano, of the city's Little Village neighborhood, was previously charged with a misdemeanor in connection with a July 2022 incident in which he fled on foot from a vehicle that was stopped by Chicago police, officials have confirmed.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office said that the suspect was released without bond because of his lack of criminal history.

“The defendant, who had no prior record, was given an I-bond after being charged,” the office said. “The defendant, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was not charged with a felony because the evidence does not support a charge of gun possession.”

Foxx’s office said that the suspect was charged with a misdemeanor for running from the vehicle. The driver was charged with felony counts of illegal gun possession.

Montano's next court appearance will be June 7, officials said.