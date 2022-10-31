Andre Drummond Out, 3 Bulls Questionable on Injury Report Vs. Nets

Drummond out, 3 other Bulls questionable vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls will travel to Brooklyn for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets a bit shorthanded.

Backup center Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain sustained in Friday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, was ruled out on the team's latest injury report. It will be his second consecutive absence, in addition to Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Additionally, Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine and Coby White are all questionable for the Nets game.

As of head coach Billy Donovan's latest update, Drummond's injury is not thought to be serious by the Bulls' medical staff. But his absence will be felt for however many games he misses; Drummond is averaging 9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1 steal while playing just 16.8 minutes per game this season, stabilizing a second string frontcourt that runs small without him.

Dosunmu, meanwhile, suffered a thoracic contusion after taking a hard fall in the third quarter of the Spurs game. He, like Drummond, missed the 76ers game Saturday, but unlike Drummond, practiced with the Bulls on Monday.

"I'm feeling better," Dosunmu said Monday. "Actually when I fell, when I first got up, I hit my head hard, but the first thing that was in pain was my back. I've been feeling aching, it was tight in that area, right in my mid-back it was causing me a lot of pain when I was trying to get any movement."

Dosunmu said he hopes to play against the Nets, but that will be determined based on how he physically responds to Monday's practice and any pregame workouts on Tuesday.

LaVine being listed on the injury report continues an early-season trend for back-to-back sets as he manages his left knee, which underwent surgery in the offseason and experienced soreness in the wake of the preseason. Donovan said Monday the team has not yet formalized how they will manage this week's back-to-back at Brooklyn on Tuesday then home for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

White's injury, a left quadricep contusion, is a fresh addition to the report. He is averaging 21.9 minutes off the bench so far this season, but is of increased importance in the game's LaVine or Dosunmu miss.

The Bulls enter Tuesday's game 3-4, while the Nets' 1-5 record places them ahead of only the 1-6 Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference standings. As of this writing, their injury report for the game has not been submitted, as they host the Indiana Pacers Monday night.

