Andre Drummond Faults Himself for Excessive Fouls Against Wizards

On Wednesday, the Bulls fell to an injury-riddled Washington Wizards team on the road, handing them a 19-23 record.

Certainly, allowing offensive rebounds and fouling were two of the prominent issues, with a larger emphasis on the latter. The Wizards went to the free throw line 21 times, knocking down 17 of their opportunities. The Bulls took nine shots at the line.

One of the culprits of fouling was Andre Drummond. Drummond snagged four fouls in three minutes during the second quarter. By the game's end, he racked up five fouls in nine minutes of play.

On Thursday, Drummond fell on his sword for the costly mistake.

Last nights mood:



5 fouls in 9 mins 🤦🏽‍♂️

Way to go Andre 😒😅 pic.twitter.com/PRGOY8bReO — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 12, 2023

Certainly, the Bulls could have used Drummond's rebounding prowess to give them an edge over the Wizards without big men Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford. The Bulls lost the rebounding battle, 52-39.

In turn, it came down to a last-second shot from LaVine to attempt to tie the game. However, LaVine attempted a head-scratching shot within the 3-point line (Bulls were down three) and missed, while thinking he would get foul line attempts as a result of the contest from Delon Wright.

Unfortunately, Drummond's insistence on committing fouls proved fatal to a lowly Bulls' frontcourt.

