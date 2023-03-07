Anders Bjork Making Strong Early Impression With Blackhawks

Bjork making strong early impression with Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks made nine moves at the trade deadline, one of which involved Anders Bjork, who was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres. They essentially got him for nothing — future considerations — and the deal barely made headlines.

Bjork was probably looking for a fresh start, and the Blackhawks granted him that opportunity by taking a flier on him. The early returns are positive.

In his second game with his new team, Bjork was one of the standouts in Chicago's 5-0 win over the Ottawa Senators at the United Center on Monday night. He recorded three primary assists, which matched his total from all of last season in 58 games.

He helped set up a pair of goals by Seth Jones, who extended his goal streak to three games.

"It felt great," Bjork said. "I mean, those were two great shots that he had there, so glad I passed to him. Those were unbelievable goals. That was a great win for us."

Bjork honestly could've made it a bigger night, too. He had a breakaway in the third period but was denied, and then he also set up MacKenzie Entwistle for a high-quality scoring chance but Entwistle's shot was turned aside.

"He could have had six points tonight," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson. "The puck was just finding him. But you know when pucks find you, that means you're in the right spot."

While Bjork isn't known for being a big-time offensive producer, it certainly doesn't hurt the confidence to have an explosive night on the scoresheet as he gets acclimated to his new team.

"It helps a ton," Bjork said. "Confidence is such a huge thing in sports, so it's nice to get some offensive production. But I think for me personally, I'm trying to have a complete game and play the right way and do the little things right and be a two-way forward. I'm not trying to get a bunch of points every night, I'm trying to play the right way, so I'm going to keep my head focused on that."

