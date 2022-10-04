Analyzing Rick Hahn’s press conference comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

​​​​​Editor's Note: "Analyzing Rick Hahn’s press conference comments" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

After closing the book on the Tony La Russa journey, the White Sox and their fans can now shift their focus elsewhere: how to fix the self-proclaimed "most disappointing season" of Jerry Reinsdorf, Kenny Williams, and Rick Hahn's respective careers.



Rick Hahn took the first steps toward addressing the future in what will likely serve as his end-of-the-season press conference before the official end of the season, discussing the upcoming managerial search, the future of the roster, accountability for the season that has unfolded in 2022, and much more. Through the sound bytes on Twitter, fans have gotten a partial, but incomplete picture of the entirety of the 34 minutes Hahn spoke to the media on Monday afternoon, as there is a lot to uncover that can't be nicely fit into a 240-character tweet.



Here are some key quotes and talking points throughout Hahn's press conference that warrant review and analysis as we all look towards the 2023 season and see plenty of work for the front office to do.

Managerial Qualifications

One of these quotes is from 2020. The other is from 2022. Can you guess which is which?



"Ideally, the right candidate has recent experience in the dugout on a championship-level team."



“Ultimately, I think the best candidate or the ideal candidate is going to be someone who has experience with a championship organization in recent years. Recent October experience with a championship organization would be ideal. But we’re going to keep an open mind.”



Too hard? How about these two:



“We have been insular in our past hirings. That’s objectively true and no one can run from that.”



"I think we are going to use this opportunity to get different perspectives. New way of looking at things, a little different from those who have been a little more insular to the organization."



(For those playing at home, the quotes are in the following order: 2022, 2020, 2020, 2022)

In case it's not abundantly clear, the script for the managerial process and managerial qualifications for 2022 sounds incredibly similar to the one for 2020. In fact, in many ways, it's almost identical. The highlights are straightforward:

Recent experience in the dugout with a team that has experienced championships

Managerial experience is NOT a requirement

Excellent communicator who understands the way of the game

Has grown and evolved with the game but has “old school sensibilities”

Having a history with the White Sox is NOT a requirement, but Miguel Cairo will receive an interview

For fans, this may be frustrating. However, the above exercise isn't a condemnation of Hahn - rather, it's a condemnation of how the process went the last time the White Sox tried to find a manager for this contention window. Hahn has a way that he would like to conduct this managerial search, and his hope is that a candidate is not forced upon him and Williams a second time. Read between the lines enough, and you can sense the frustrations of someone who wants to do things his way, given the position to which he has been appointed, but has been unable to act on it in recent opportunities. Of course Rick Hahn would like to repeat his preferred process in 2022 because he wasn't able to fully see it through in 2020.



This time, it appears that Hahn will get his wish, for those looking for a silver lining.

Hahn says he will be leading the Sox' managerial search but that it will be a collaborative process with Jerry Reinsdorf and Kenny Williams, plus a few other front office higher-ups and maybe even some player input. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) October 3, 2022

It's left up to the imagination which players the front office would trust enough to gauge opinions on for the manager. However, in terms of the overall process, the team and the organization, rightfully, have earned very little benefit of the doubt in the minds of fans who feel they have seen this movie before and didn't really like the ending. And, should it end the same way a second time, it's likely that this quote would be the first thing that fans bring up.

Hahn on the managerial hiring process this time: "Yeah, I think this will be a different process then the last time around." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) October 3, 2022

