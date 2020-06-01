An ‘Unprecedented’ 15 Gun-Related Homicides Reported Sunday in Cook County

A total of 15 gun-related homicides took place across Cook County Sunday, the highest number of daily homicides the chief medical examiner said she has seen in her more than 18 years with the county.

Three additional forensic pathologists were called in Monday to handle an increased caseload of 35 autopsies, which is approximately 15 to 20 more than the normal amount of autopsies performed in one day.

"This is an unprecedented amount of homicides in one day for our office,” Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Ponni Arunkumar said in a statement. “The most I can recall in one day since I started here in 2003 is 10.”

Eleven of the homicides occurred in Chicago, one in North Riverside and three at unknown locations.