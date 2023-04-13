An Ode to Jonathan Toews, the Engine of Blackhawks Dynasty Era

An ode to Jonathan Toews, the engine of Hawks dynasty era originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This is weird to write. It's one of those things you knew was coming but now that it's finally here, it's a little surreal.

On Thursday morning, Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson announced that captain Jonathan Toews will not be re-signed after spending 16 years with the organization. He will play his final game with the Blackhawks at the United Center on Thursday, and it will fittingly be against the Philadelphia Flyers, the team he won his first of three Stanley Cups.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

I remember when Toews first broke into the NHL, along with Patrick Kane. "Red Rising" was the mantra back then, and it was because the Blackhawks were trying to build something special around their two superstars.

Man, did the red ever rise.

While Kane was the flash and must-see box office — aka Showtime — during the dynasty era, Toews was the engine. The Blackhawks went as their captain went.

It can sometimes be forgotten how clutch Toews was:

The Game 4 hat trick against Vancouver in 2010.

The incredible one-man effort to score the game-tying shorthanded goal in the final minutes against that same Canucks team one year later in Game 7.

The overtime winner to force a Game 6 against Phoenix in 2012 and the Game 6 overtime winner against St. Louis in 2014.

Who could forget the time he broke Anaheim in the 2015 Western Conference Final with two third-period goals in Game 5 and two first-period goals in Game 7?

The one series I always come back to is 2013 against Detroit when the Blackhawks found themselves behind 3-1 in the second round. They were almost dead in the water, Toews hadn't scored in nine straight games, and the Red Wings were shutting him down.

Toews' frustration reached an all-time high in Game 4 when he committed three consecutive penalties in a span of 5:34 in the second period of a 2-0 loss. Then, the infamous Brent Seabrook penalty box moment happened.

Two days later in a do-or-die game, Toews got the monkey off his back by scoring a power-play goal to end his goal drought. The series shifted and the rest is history. Who knows what would have happened if the Blackhawks lost that series. The roster, coaching staff and management group probably would have been dismantled and the second and third Stanley Cups never happen.

My point is, Toews was not just the captain but the heartbeat of those Blackhawks teams.

As time went on, Toews went from Captain Serious to Captain Not-So-Serious. But that didn't mean he didn't take his job as seriously as he got older. It was the result of Toews finally feeling comfortable in his own skin, and it probably helped, too, that his legacy with the Blackhawks was cemented pretty early on.

"Since I was a young kid, I think I just knew what my strengths were and I stuck to my guns for a long time, you know?" Toews said in a 2022 interview with NBC Sports Chicago. "And I think as I got older, you realize there's parts of you that have been on the back burner for quite some time and you allow yourself to kind of loosen the grip a little bit and to trust yourself and to just grow out of that a little bit. The Captain Serious is still in there, 100 percent, but it takes the backseat once in a while.

"I was really young when they named me captain and it's just a funny thing to think about. There's not a lot of sports where you're wearing a C on your sweater and it's out there for everyone to see.

"To a certain degree, there's a lot of ways in which you're under a microscope, not only to the fans and the media but to your own teammates, and I think I was just one of those young kids that took it very seriously and I wanted to do everything in my power to help the team win and I also wanted to be a good captain. I took that pretty seriously on my shoulders."

I'd say Toews succeeded in doing so. He was named the youngest captain in franchise history on July 18, 2008, at age 20. He's the longest-tenured captain in franchise history as well. He's also the best.

What a run for No. 19, and the true end of an era.

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.