An iconic costume from ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off' just sold for nearly $300K

Matthew Broderick, who played the 1986 film’s titular character, wore the vest in multiple scenes throughout the film, including when catching a foul ball at Wrigley Field

Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, and Alan Ruck publicity portrait for the film ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’, 1986. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

A vest worn in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars in an auction Tuesday.

According to Sotheby’s New York, the brown, patterned vest was originally estimated to be valued between $300,000 and $600,000, but ultimately sold at a final price of $279,400.

Matthew Broderick, who played the 1986 film’s titular character, wore the vest in scenes throughout the film, including when catching a foul ball at Wrigley Field and during the “Twist and Shout” parade.

The auction’s public viewing period began June 5, and the vest originated from the private collection of Darren Rovell, an Emmy award-winning sports business reporter and collector.

‘‘There are few costumes in Hollywood history that are instantly recognizable, and this is undeniably one of them,” Rovell previously said in a statement. “For the discerning collector, it possesses all the hallmarks of greatness: exceptional preservation, iconic status, and unquestionable authenticity.”

The vest is actually a cardigan that costume designer Marilyn Vance cut the sleeves from while trying to complete the character’s signature look, according to Sotheby's New York.

The vest was sold alongside a period-accurate baseball, a ticket from the game at which the Wrigley Field scene was filmed and several other items.

For those still looking for a piece of memorabilia from the film, Heritage Auctions is currently accepting bids for a beret Broderick wore in the movie, including in a scene where the characters are driving a Ferrari through Chicago. The highest bid on that piece is currently $6,000.

