‘An Honor to Call Him a Friend:' Illinois Political Leaders React to Bob Dole's Death

Political leaders from across the Chicago area and state of Illinois shared memories and tributes to former Senate majority leader Bob Dole who died early Sunday, naming him a war hero and acclaimed Republican leader.

His wife, Elizabeth Dole, said in an announcement posted on social media that he died early Sunday morning in his sleep. He was 98.

Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. During his 36-year career on Capitol Hill, Dole became one of the most influential legislators and party leaders in the Senate, combining a talent for compromise with a caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn’t hesitate to turn on others, too.

Throughout the day on Sunday, Republican and Democratic leaders, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shared reactions on social media to Dole's death.

Bob Dole was a World War II hero, an honorable gentleman, and a true public servant. As part of the Greatest Generation, he will always be remembered as one of our nation's most dedicated statesmen.



MK and I send our thoughts to the Dole family. May his memory be a blessing. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 5, 2021

Whether you agreed with his politics or not, there could be no disagreement that Senator Dole was a patriot and exemplified service over self as a public servant.



He leaves behind a distinguished legacy. We send sincere condolences to his family. https://t.co/5YmqWCYsyv — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) December 5, 2021

When I was recovering at Walter Reed, Bob Dole was a patient too. He was 81 years old then, and he had his own private room, but he always did his rehab with the rest of us—cracking jokes and sharing stories about his Army days. It was an honor to be able to call him a friend. https://t.co/j9awemTfLw — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) December 5, 2021

Senator Bob Dole was a war hero, a political leader, and a statesman—with a career and demeanor harkening back to a day when members of the Greatest Generation abided by a certain code, putting country over party. Our thoughts are with Elizabeth and the Dole family. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 5, 2021

One of the greats of the Greatest Generation, courageous in war, humble and civil in peace, Senator Bob Dole believed in the American people, our system, and our way of life. He spent a lifetime working through institutions to serve others, especially his fellow veterans. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) December 5, 2021