Two women and an 8-year-old boy died were killed after multiple shooters unleashed a hail of bullets following a dispute on the Fourth of July in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The shooting, which left a 5-year-old and 7-year-old boy in critical condition, occurred at around 6:15 a.m. along South Woodlawn near 71st Street.

A third child victim, identified as 8-year-old Bryson Orr, was initially hospitalized in critical condition. He died later Thursday, Chicago police said.

Bryson’s mother, Nakeeisha Strong and her niece, Capri Edwards, were also killed when bullets pierced the windows at Nakeeisha’s home.

"My mom such an amazing woman," said Frank Mixon, Strong's teenage son. "Nobody showed me how to work hard like her. Day and night taking care of kids that weren’t hers, whatever it takes."

Frank was inside the home when gunmen pulled up in two cars, exited and sprayed the residence with bullets, according to police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area and immediately rendered aid to the victims, authorities said.

Frank, a Comer college prep basketball standout and recent graduate, received support on Thursday from his coaches.

"We want to make sure we continue to support him going on to continue his dream," said basketball coach Lawrence Jackson. "His mom would want him to continue to play basketball. Not gonna allow him to now shut down and do something different."

Frank called his mother's death "a major setback," but echoed Jackson's message.

"...But if my mom was here, she’d say same thing take on the chin and keep going," Frank said. "My mom was one of the most wonderful women you could meet in your life."

Chicago police continued to search for the suspects late Thursday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson released the following statement regarding the shooting:

"On behalf of the City of Chicago, we express our deepest condolences to the families and the Grand Crossing community mourning the lives lost in the shooting that took place this morning.

We will continue coordinating with our partners at the Chicago Police Department, 5th Ward Alderman Desmon Yancy, and victim services partners to support this community on a path of healing from this tragic incident."