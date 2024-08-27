‘An amazing person:' Loved ones remember high school athlete killed in Little Village shooting

Members of Chicago's Pilsen community turned out at a vigil in remembrance of a star high school athlete who had been gearing up to start his senior year but was fatally shot one week ago.

Juan Salgado, 17, was shot and killed on Aug. 19 near South Hamlin Avenue and West 26th Street in Little Village while driving a teammate home from soccer practice. On Monday, classmates, teammates, family and friends gathered near the Juarez Community Academy soccer fields to honor Juan.

The captain of the team - he was supposed to begin his senior year of high school on Monday.

"He was the best player out there, he was really good at soccer," said his girlfriend, Natasha Flores. "He loved his team and was so excited for his senior season."

Natasha said Juan was funny and loving. He was also respected by many.

"He was an amazing person, so loved by all his friends, like a lot of people loved him," she said.

Grecia Salgado, Juan's sister, said she holds no hate in her heart for the person responsible for taking her brother’s life.

She hopes the community learns a lesson – and the senseless violence stops.

"I just want to let you guys know you did take a good person," Grecia said, sending a message to the person responsible. "He was making a difference in this community."

Others also shared about the kind and selfless person they knew - a teen who was adored by many.

"When a classmate or teammate was sick, or going through a struggle, he’d be the one on the phone texting to make sure he was feeling better," said Rev. Brendan Curran, an organizer with the Resurrection Project. "That’s him."

Juan’s family and friends will say their final goodbyes in a memorial service planned for Friday.

No one was in custody as of Monday night, according to Chicago police.