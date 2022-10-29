An $825 Million Jackpot is Up For Grabs in Saturday's Powerball Drawing

A drawing for what would be the fifth-largest prize in a U.S. lottery game is ahead on Saturday night, after the last 36 Powerball drawings came up empty.

The $825 million prize, which currently stands at $410.2 million for those who take the cash payout, will continue to grow if there is still no grand winner. Saturday's drawing is scheduled for 9:59 p.m. CDT.

Winners can also choose to take their riches through annuity, paid annually over 29 years, though nearly all winners opt for cash.

In the previous drawing on Wednesday, one Illinois resident became $1 million richer after capturing another prize in the game.

According to Illinois Lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, located in the 500 block of Main Street in Sycamore.

“A gentleman, who is one of our regular customers, popped into our store early this morning and exclaimed ‘you guys sold me a million dollar-winning Powerball ticket – thank you! Thank you,’” store manager Betsy Byrd told the Lottery.

The gas station will receive a bonus of $10,000 after selling the ticket, according to officials. The prize is the sixth Powerball prize of $1 million or more to be won in Illinois this year.

In order to win a $1 million prize, a player must match all five numbers, but fail to match the Powerball number. The odds of doing so are 1-in-11,688,054.

According to the Powerball website, a total of six $1 million-winning tickets were sold in the last drawing on Wednesday.

Officials say another winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the state of Illinois this week. The winner of that ticket has not yet been identified.

To win $50,000, a player must match four numbers and the Powerball number.