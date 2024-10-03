Amtrak's limited-time service between Chicago, Miami: How much it costs and when it starts

Amtrak will soon offer a direct line between Chicago and Miami, but only for a limited time.

When will it start and how much could it cost?

Here's what riders should know:

What is the new route?

The “Floridian” line will make stops in Cleveland, Washington D.C., Orlando and Tampa before ending its run in Miami.

According to officials, the route was spearheaded by combining the Capitol Limited and Silver Star lines.

The routes are being combined due to a massive rehabilitation project of the East River tunnel, with both tunnels needing repairs after Superstorm Sandy slammed into the Northeastern U.S. in 2012.

When will trips be available?

Trips are available beginning Nov. 10, according to Amtrak, and will be offered daily.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

When can you purchase tickets?

According to a press release by Amtrak, customers are now able to purchase tickets on the “Floridian” line, which will make stops in Cleveland, Washington D.C., Orlando and Tampa before ending its run in Miami.

What is the schedule

The “Floridian” line will operate on a similar schedule to the Capitol Limited between Chicago and Washington D.C., and will make stops between Washington, D.C. and Miami normally made by the Silver Star, according to Amtrak.

The trip on the Floridian will take nearly 48 hours to complete according to Amtrak.

How much will it cost?

Coach seats start at just over $100 for the trip, with private rooms available starting at $700.

According to Amtrak, coach tickets include wide, reclining seats with legroom, no middle seat and windows.

"First Class private rooms" will add a limited number of dining car meals. Some rooms offer two reclining seats that transform into beds at night, along with shower access, while others offer more space, an in-room restroom and a shower. Each room has bi-level windows, a sink and a "dedicated attendant who provides turndown service, assists with meals, helps with luggage and shares great stories of life on the rails."

What food is included?

According to Amtrak, the dining car will include things like French toast, omelets, grilled cheese, burgers, vegan chili, steak, salmon, pasts and more, all of which is included in the private rooms tickets.

There's also café service with snacks and beverages for sale.