Amtrak to offer direct service between Chicago, Miami for limited time

Chicago-area residents looking for some fun in the sun later this fall will have the chance to take an Amtrak train directly to Florida, but only for a limited time.

According to a press release by Amtrak, customers will be able to purchase tickets on the “Floridian” line, which will make stops in Cleveland, Washington D.C., Orlando and Tampa before ending its run in Miami.

Trips are available beginning Nov. 10, according to Amtrak, and will be offered daily.

According to officials, the route was spearheaded by combining the Capitol Limited and Silver Star lines, but will only be available for a limited time.

The routes are being combined due to a massive rehabilitation project of the East River tunnel, with both tunnels needing repairs after Superstorm Sandy slammed into the Northeastern U.S. in 2012.

The “Floridian” line will operate on a similar schedule to the Capitol Limited between Chicago and Washington D.C., and will make stops between Washington, D.C. and Miami normally made by the Silver Star, according to Amtrak.

The trip on the Floridian will take nearly 48 hours to complete according to Amtrak. Coach seats start at just over $100 for the trip, with private rooms available starting at $700.