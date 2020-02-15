Amish Acres Tourist Site to Continue Operation After Auction

A popular northern Indiana tourist attraction that provides a glimpse into the life and history of the Amish will continue operation for the foreseeable future following an auction of the complex.

The new owners of Amish Acres' tourism-related components plan to continue using the facilities to host stage events as well as an annual arts and crafts festival but will likely be making some changes.

The site's new owners, including former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, paid $1.55 million Wednesday night for the 400-seat Round Barn Theatre and other tourism-related components of the complex, located 30 miles southeast of South Bend.