Amir Garrett Suspended for Throwing Drink at White Sox Fan

Major League Baseball handed Amir Garrett a three-game suspension for throwing a drink at a White Sox fan back in early August. Garrett is appealing the suspension.

Back in early August, the Sox played against the Kansas City Royals in a three-game home stand the Sox won, 2-1.

During the series finale, Royals pitcher Amir Garrett pitched the eighth inning. He walked two batters before forcing a double play that ended the inning. When he came off the field, he was caught on video in the dugout throwing a drink at a White Sox fan that was heckling him.

Garrett later apologized for the incident, but not before he shed light on the disrespect fans throw at him during games.

"Listen the disrespect is insane in these parks," Garrett said in a Tweet responding to a video after the incident. "I really wish I could go to someone’s work and run my mouth. These are grown men talking slick. How miserable do you have to be with your own life?"

The Royals hosted the Sox later in the month and handed them a 3-1 series loss in Kansas City. Yet, the Royals are still 14 games back on first place in the AL Central. The Sox are only two games back off the division leading Cleveland Guardians.

Garrett has become known for entering into altercations. He caused a benches clearing incident with Javy Baez when he was on the Cubs. Garrett was suspended for five games because of his participation.

