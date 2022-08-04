Amir Garrett apologizes for incident with White Sox fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett took to Twitter to apologize for throwing a drink at a White Sox fan after his outing on Tuesday.

Garrett pitched the bottom of the eighth inning for the Royals. He walked two batters before forcing a groundout, double play to end the inning. In a video of the incident, Garrett poked his head up from the dugout to throw a drink at a fan who was sitting nearby.

Garrett made a comment about the incident after the game.

"Listen the disrespect is insane in these parks," Garrett said in a Tweet responding to a video after the incident. "I really wish I could go to someone’s work and run my mouth. These are grown men talking slick. How miserable do you have to be with your own life?"

The Royals pitcher has been in trouble before. He received a suspension from MLB "for inciting a benches-clearing incident" in a game against the Chicago Cubs last season. The suspension was originally seven games, but was reduced down to five after an appeal.

The Sox will take on the Texas Rangers in a four-game series starting Thursday. They are coming off a series win over the Royals, in which they won both of the final two games.

