Amid TikTok Controversy, Mielle Organics Joins Procter & Gamble Beauty

Mielle Organics is once again at the center of social media conversation following the announcement of the brand's partnership with Procter & Gamble Beauty.

"Today is a remarkable moment for our brand and for the climb of Black entrepreneurs everywhere as we collectively continue to break barriers and accelerate the opportunities for growth," Monique Rodriguez, co-founder of Mielle Organics, said in a statement. "I am thrilled that we will make an even greater impact in how we give back to the community."

P&G Beauty is a part of the major conglomerate that owns brands like Olay and Always. In a video shared to Instagram, P&G North American President Monica Turner said, "Together we’re driving key actions and systemic changes for our employees — through our brands, with our business partners, and in our communities. As a part of this plan, we are committed to economic empowerment for Black and women-owned businesses.”

While many are excited for the new move, some customers expressed concerns for the brand's future after the Indiana-based company was the center of social media conversation.

After notable white TikTok stars posted now-viral videos promoting Mielle Organics' Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil, it sparked a heated online conversation.

One influencer, Alix Earle, a 22-year-old University of Miami student who has amassed a following of 3.2 million on the app, is among the most popular to post a video reviewing the hair oil.

"I've only been using this for like a little bit over a month and I've already seen tremendous hair growth," Earle said in a video.

The video, which currently sits at 4.8 million views, quickly garnered attention.

Other popular TikTokers, like Danielle Athena, also touted the product as part of their haircare routines.

As the product shot to TikTok fame, some users reported it was sold out at various stores, sparking concerns.

The supply concerns were also met with a conversation about white online creators appropriating beauty trends from people of color as longtime users of Mielle feared changes could be in store for the brand.

Mielle Organics is no stranger to online popularity, with almost one million Instagram followers and partnerships with celebrities like Megan Pete, aka "Megan Thee Stallion."

But after the viral videos shot to TikTok fame, some who spoke out noted that many white women creating reviews on the product lacked knowledge around how to use the oil properly, resulting in negative reviews. Some speculated the negative reviews could lead the brand to adjust its formula.

"It’s the fact they giving it bad reviews for them to change the formula ... it doesn’t work for you because it’s not for you," one TikTok user commented.

"Look at the reviews in Amazon they’re leaving reviews saying their hair fall out… because it’s not for their hair," another wrote.

In an article written by Clevland Clinic in August of 2022, dermatologist Shilpi Khetarpal, MD, explained how hair oiling affects different hair textures in different ways.

"Certain hair types can benefit from oiling more than others. People with dry, coarse tightly curled hair can benefit from oiling, while others with fine, straight hair may find oiling weighs their hair down too much," he said.

Still, some users expressed concern that Mielle would eventually change their formula to also accommodate additional hair types.

"If Mielle changes her ingredients to appease to white women, I promise I won't be buying nothing else from her," one Twitter user wrote, noting similar controversies surrounding other brands.

The company's founder, Monique Rodriguez, released a statement on the brand's social media pages addressing the controversy and assuring customers that no changes were in store.

"I also wanted to come here first and assure you that we have no plans to change the formula to the Rosemary Mint Oil or any of our products," Rodriguez wrote.

In her statement, Rodriguez went on to promise customers full transparency should there be any potential adjustments in the future.

"We've been together on this ride for awhile," the caption on Mielle's statement on Instagram read, "so you know that my journey with Mielle started from a place of creating the product I wasn't finding in the marketplace. We remain forever committed to developing quality, efficacious products that address the need states for our customers' hair types!"