America's Largest Waterpark Hosting ‘Massive Bash' for Fourth of July Weekend

America's largest waterpark, located in Wisconsin, is hosting a Fourth of July bash to celebrate the holiday weekend, including special deals, the park announced Wednesday.

Noah's Ark Waterpark in the Wisconsin Dells revealed plans to offer river floats, a live DJ, corn hole tournaments, trivia contests, children's craft stations, food specials and more as part of its holiday weekend celebration.

On top of that, the park will offer free admission to all military personnel, including veterans and retired service members from July 2-4. Family and friends of military members will also received discounted tickets for up to four tickets.

“Offering free admission to our military and veterans over the holiday weekend is the least we can do to recognize their service and the many sacrifices they make for us,” Marketing Director Kristin Turnquist said in a statement. “We have enough fun planned this weekend to fill our 1 million gallon Kahuna Wave Pool, and look forward to welcoming service members, their families, and many more to celebrate the Fourth.”

