Attention, Midwest residents: Know of a local person who might have a garage, basement or attic filled with a collection of rare or hidden treasures? A popular television show wants to hear from you.

The History Channel's series "American Pickers," which follows antique pickers and collectors Mike Wolfe and Frank Fitz, is hitting the road this July, a Facebook post from the show says. The duo, who are visiting states across the Midwest, often stop by old barns and even junkyards in hopes of uncovering hidden gems among piles of ordinary items.

"How are ya Midwest?" the Facebook post reads. "We are still in your states looking for those hidden treasures," it continues, before going on to say that the show is in search of items in Illinois, Michigan and Indiana that are "rare, historical, significant and cool."

The post, which has been shared more than 500 times, says it isn't looking for goods sold in antique stores. "Only private collections," the post notes. According to show producer Jasmina Joseph, the pickers are most interested in items that come with a story

“We definitely look for the aspect of great stories, something that is historical,” Joseph told the Bellevue News-Democrat during an interview. “Sometimes you may see something, but once you hear the story behind it or how it got collected, it gives it more of a deeper meaning.”

If you've got a collection to share, or know of someone who does, contact the show at 646-493-2184, or americapickers@cineflix.com.