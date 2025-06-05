A new, "premium" American Airlines aircraft just debuted at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, a press release said, giving Chicago customers the first chance to experience what its like to fly inside "private Flagship suites."

The airline says the new plane, a Boeing 787-9, is the first premium plane "of any airport." It includes 51 "Flagship Suite" seats, which have more personal storage space, a wireless charging pad and a "one-of-a-kind chaise lounge seating option with an adjustable headrest pillow."

The aircraft also has a Bluetooth connection across all cabins, along with a "reimagined" Premium Economy cabin and a resigned Main Cabin.

According to the release, the aircraft will operate on routes to both Los Angeles and London Heathrow this summer.

The new jet comes as the airline also launched service to 18 new destinations from Chicago O'Hare, including to Madrid, Spain and Naples, Italy. It also recently announced new service to Bismarck, North Dakota; Spokane, Washington; Colorado Springs, Colorado and Boise, Idaho, along with a new, "smoother" boarding process at O'Hare.

According to company, American is the only airline out of O'Hare to offer "premium seats on all flights."

Here's a glimpse into what the interior of the new plane looks like: