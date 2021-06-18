American Airlines Plane Strikes Service Vehicle at O'Hare Airport, No One Injured

An American Airlines plane struck a service equipment vehicle Friday afternoon while taxiing to its gate at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, both the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

American Airlines Flight 4355, which was operated by the regional subsidiary Envoy Air as an American Eagle flight, was damaged at approximately 12:45 p.m. following its arrival from Appleton, Wisconsin.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The aircraft's "wing tip made contact with a ground service equipment vehicle," an airline spokesperson said. American Airlines' maintenance team was inspecting the plane following the incident.

All passengers and crew members exited the plane safely using portable stairs, federal authorities said.

The FAA will conduct an investigation into the incident.