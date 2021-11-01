American Airlines Flight Cancellations Continue Monday in Chicago

After days of mass cancellations, American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights again Monday, including more than three dozen at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The airline has canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, blaming the disruptions on staffing problems and earlier high winds at its busiest hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

At least 258 flights were canceled early Monday morning, accounting for 9% of the airline's operations for the day.

As of 6:45 a.m., O'Hare Airport reported a total of 61 cancellations, 40 of which were flights operated by American. Another 14 American flights were reporting delays.

The airline's other major hubs, including Charlotte, Phoenix and Miami, also reported a number of cancellations.

The problems have been plaguing American since Friday, when it canceled 342 flights and delayed an additional 737 flights. On Saturday, the airline canceled nearly 460 flights or 17% of its mainline schedule.

According to American, most of the customers impacted by the flight cancellations are being rebooked the same day.

The airline said that team members anticipate getting through this irregular operational period "quickly with the start of a new month."

American isn't the only airline to report recent mass cancellations as Southwest Airlines encountered issues of its own just weeks ago. Southwest canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend of Oct. 9-10.