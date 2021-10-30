American Airlines Cancels Hundreds of US Flights, Including Dozens at O'Hare

Dozens of flights at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport were among the hundreds canceled nationwide Saturday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

On Saturday, American canceled nearly 460 flights, or 17% of its mainline schedule, citing staffing problems and earlier high winds at its busiest hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

As of 6:40 p.m., O'Hare Airport reported a total of 79 cancellations, with 52 of the affected flights operated by American. Of a total 169 delayed flights, both departures and arrivals, 30 were American Airlines flights.

Delays averaged less than 15 minutes Saturday evening, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The airline's other major hubs, including Charlotte, Phoenix and Miami, also reported a large number of cancellations.

The problems have been plaguing American since Friday, when it canceled 342 flights and delayed an additional 737 flights. As of Saturday, an additional 287 flights were canceled for Sunday.

According to the airline, most of the customers impacted by the flight cancellations are being rebooked the same day.

The airline said that team members anticipate getting through this irregular operational period "quickly with the start of a new month."

American isn't the only airline to encounter troubles this month, causing frustration for travelers.

Southwest reported mass cancellations and delays from Oct. 9-10, with more than 2,000 flights canceled over the weekend.