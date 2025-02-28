Airlines

American Airlines' gates, boarding process at O'Hare is about to change

The changes come as American Airlines recently announced a major expansion at O'Hare, with nine new destinations and a larger aircraft fleet with "premium options on every flight" from the Chicago airport

Travelers wait for flights as an American Airlines Group Inc. plane sits during an event to mark the opening of five new gates inside Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, May 11, 2018. The 20-month-long project will allow O’Hare’s second-largest carrier to increase capacity, improve on-time performance and use regional jets with seating for 75 passengers to serve the regional and Midwest markets. Photographer: Joshua Lott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Your boarding process might look a little different next time you fly American Airlines out of Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The airline said it recently invested in "new express service kiosks and a new lobby configuration" meant to create a "smoother boarding process" for both travelers and employees, a release from the airline said.

The new technology hopes to reduce crowding at the gate, the release said, with software meant to crack down on travelers to attempt to board before their boarding group is called.

"If a customer boards before their assigned group is called," the release said, "the new software will not accept the boarding pass and instead makes an audible sound to alert the gate agent and customer that the group has not yet been called."

The airline also said it will add extra time -- five minutes -- to scheduled boarding times on domestic mainline flights meant to allow for "pauses between boarding groups, relieving congestion on the jet bridge, and allowing customers more time to stow their bags and get settled before departure."

The additional time will go into effect May 1, the release said.

The changes come as American recently announced a major expansion at O'Hare, with nine new destinations and a larger aircraft fleet with "premium options on every flight" from the Chicago airport.

