AMC to start showing pre-movie commercials, making wait times even longer

The company is joining its competitors Regal and Cinemark who play pre-movie commercials in addition to movie trailers.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

You might have to wait a little longer for the show to start next time you're at the movie theater.

Traditionally, AMC plays trailers for other films before the start of the show. Now, they're adding on a whole new element.

The popular movie theater giant announced it will now show advertisements before the start of a movie, beginning July 1.

AMC said the new advertising spots will boost revenue as the national chain continues to recover from the pandemic.

Don't worry, there are still perks for AMC Stubs members.

AMC Theatres plans to slash ticket prices in half every Wednesday starting July 9 for members of the loyalty program. The “50% Off Wednesdays” promotion will be available all day long at AMC locations across the country and also applies to new movie showings.

