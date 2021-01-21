AMC to Open 42 Movie Theaters Across Illinois by Next Friday

AMC Entertainment announced 42 movie theaters across Illinois will resume operation by Jan. 29, with some reopening as soon as Friday.

Seven AMC theaters will reopen throughout the state Friday after state officials announced most Illinois regions could leave Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations, the company said in a release.

On Jan. 29, 35 additional AMC locations will reopen under enhanced health and safety mitigations, according to the movie theaters.

Here are the locations reopening in the area over the next week:

Chicago (opening Friday)

AMC Market Square 10

AMC CLASSIC Morris 10

AMC CLASSIC Peru Mall 8

AMC Streets of Woodfield 20

AMC Crestwood 18

Rockford (opening Friday)

AMC Rockford 16

Chicago (opening Jan. 29)

AMC DINE-IN 600 North Michigan 9

AMC DINE-IN Block 37

AMC Chicago Ridge 6

AMC Cicero 14

AMC Ford City 14

AMC Galewood Crossing 14

AMC Lake In The Hills 12

AMC Niles 12

AMC Norridge 6

AMC DINE-IN Northbrook Court 14

AMC Oakbrook Center 12

AMC Oakbrook Center 4

AMC Quarry 14

AMC Randhurst 12

AMC River East 21

AMC DINE-IN Rosemont 12

AMC South Barrington 24

AMC Village Crossing 18

AMC DINE-IN Yorktown 18

Rockford (opening Jan. 29)

AMC Machesney Park 14

AMC CLASSIC Sauk Valley 8

Vernon Hills (opening Jan. 29)

AMC Hawthorn 12

Theaters will operate at 25% capacity to abide by state requirements in curb the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois, AMC added. Movie-goers will also be required to wear a mask and socially distance while in the theaters.

AMC said guests are still able to book Private Theatre Rentals for a personal film showing for up to 20 people through amctheatres.com/rentals or through the app. To book, guests need to request a movie, time and date, then confirm and checkout, AMC said.

The company added that all locations are adhering to "strictly enforced" AMC Safe and Clean policies and protocols amid the pandemic.

After moving out of Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations, other destinations throughout the Chicago area have also opened up, including the city's Shedd Aquarium and Field Museum.

Two Chicago-area counties moved to Tier 1 mitigations Thursday, state health officials announced, allowing them to reopen indoor dining at restaurants in a limited capacity while another Illinois region will be moving to Phase 4.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Region 7, home to Will and Kankakee counties, can now enter Tier 1.

The region had been the only one in the Chicago area still under Tier 3 mitigations this week. Most of the Chicago area is now under Tier 2 or Tier 1 mitigations.