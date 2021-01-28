AMC to Open 35 More Movie Theaters Across Illinois Friday

AMC Entertainment will resume operations at 35 more movie theaters across Illinois Friday, with seven already open in the Chicago area.

After state officials announced most Illinois regions could leave Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations over past weeks, AMC announced theaters will continue reopening around the area.

On Friday, 35 AMC locations will reopen under enhanced health and safety mitigations, according to the movie theaters.

Here are the locations open or planning to reopen Friday:

Chicago (opened last Friday)

AMC Market Square 10

AMC CLASSIC Morris 10

AMC CLASSIC Peru Mall 8

AMC Streets of Woodfield 20

AMC Crestwood 18

Rockford (opened last Friday)

AMC Rockford 16

Chicago (opening Friday)

AMC DINE-IN 600 North Michigan 9

AMC DINE-IN Block 37

AMC Chicago Ridge 6

AMC Cicero 14

AMC Ford City 14

AMC Galewood Crossing 14

AMC Lake In The Hills 12

AMC Niles 12

AMC Norridge 6

AMC DINE-IN Northbrook Court 14

AMC Oakbrook Center 12

AMC Oakbrook Center 4

AMC Quarry 14

AMC Randhurst 12

AMC River East 21

AMC DINE-IN Rosemont 12

AMC South Barrington 24

AMC Village Crossing 18

AMC DINE-IN Yorktown 18

Rockford (opening Friday)

AMC Machesney Park 14

AMC CLASSIC Sauk Valley 8

Vernon Hills (opening Friday)

AMC Hawthorn 12

Theaters will operate at 25% capacity to abide by state requirements in curb the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois, AMC added. Movie-goers will also be required to wear a mask and socially distance while in the theaters.

AMC said guests are still able to book Private Theatre Rentals for a personal film showing for up to 20 people through amctheatres.com/rentals or through the app. To book, guests need to request a movie, time and date, then confirm and checkout, AMC said.

The company added that all locations are adhering to "strictly enforced" AMC Safe and Clean policies and protocols amid the pandemic.

Cinemark also announced that seven theaters will reopen across the Chicago area Friday, showing both new and classic films, according to a release.

Here are the theater locations opening Friday:

Cinemark Movies 10: Bourbonnais

Century 16 Deer Park: Deer Park

Cinemark Louis Joliet Mall: Joliet

Cinemark Melrose Park: Melrose Park

Cinemark Tinseltown: North Aurora

Cinemark Spring Hill Mall and XD: West Dundee

Cinemark at Seven Bridges: Woodridge

Tickets are on sale Thursday for both standard showtimes and for Private Watch Parties, where a group can watch a selected film removed from other guests. The rentals cost $99 for a classic film and $149 for new releases, the company said, which are available on www.cinemark.com.

The theater company said locations will feature films such as "Wonder Woman 1984," "The Little Things," "The Marksman," "News of the World," and "The Croods: A New Age," among others.

Cinemark added that each auditorium will be disinfected between showings and face masks will be mandatory for patrons and employees. Guests will have the option of using seat wipes, hand sanitizer and contactless payment methods.

After moving out of Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations, other destinations throughout the Chicago area have also opened up, including the city's Shedd Aquarium, Field Museum and the Art Institute.