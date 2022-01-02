Gary

Ambulance Stolen From Outside Gary Hospital But Soon Found

Gary police alerted nearby law enforcement agencies about the missing ambulance and at 7:45 p.m., Griffith police reported they had located the vehicle

NBC 5 News

An ambulance was stolen from a Gary hospital parking lot but was recovered a few miles away, police said.

Gary police received a call about the ambulance stolen from outside the emergency room at Methodist Hospitals—Northlake Campus at 7:34 p.m. Saturday, Cmdr. Jack Hamady told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

Elite Medical Transportation staffers said they emerged from the hospital and the vehicle was gone.

Gary police alerted nearby law enforcement agencies about the missing ambulance and at 7:45 p.m., Griffith police reported they had located the vehicle about 6.5 miles away from the hospital in a pharmacy parking lot.

Griffith police arrested a 44-year-old woman from Dyer who was inside the ambulance, Hamady said.

