Amber Alert Issued in Wisconsin for Missing 10-Year-Old Girl

Authorities in southern Wisconsin have issued an Amber Alert as they search for a 10-year-old girl who police believe may be traveling with her biological father.

According to authorities, Jocelyn Van Duyn was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Fox Lane in Walworth, Wisconsin. Van Duyn did not pack a bag or take a jacket, authorities say.

She is described as a white female, standing 5-foot-3 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a picture of the Eiffel Tower, along with black pants and dark shoes.

Her father, identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Van Duyn, is described as a white male, standing 6-foot tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, with a very closely-cropped hair cut.

Van Duyn was last seen driving a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck, model year 2014. The truck has Illinois license plate 167007F, and may be pulling a camper.

Anyone with information on Van Duyn’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Wisconsin Department of Justice at 1-800-674-9228.