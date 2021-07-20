racine

Amber Alert Issued in Racine for 4 Kids Who May Be in Car With Possible Illinois Plate

Racine Police

An Amber Alert was issued in Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday for four children under the age of 8 who may be with their mother in a vehicle with a temporary Illinois license plate, authorities said.

The Racine Police Department said it was looking for 23-year-old Ariania Boutwell, who is likely with her children - ages 7, 4, 2, and 6 months.

Police said they are "attempting to check the welfare of Ariania and her children."

Boutwell was described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a red 2016 Chervolet Sonic with a temporary Illinois plate. The vehicle has cheetah print seat coverings and a cheetah print steering wheel cover, police said.

The children are 7-year-old Zy"Mere J.L. White, 4-year-old Zariee L. White, 2-year-old
Zamari L. White and 6-month-old Zakyi J. White, according to the alert.

Police are asking anyone who sees the vehicle, Boutwell or her children to immediately call 911 or (262) 886-2300.

