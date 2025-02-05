Amber Alert issued for pregnant Wisconsin teen missing since weekend  

An Amber Alert has been issued for a pregnant 16-year-old Wisconsin girl, who may be with the 40-year-old father of her unborn child.

According to the alert, Sophia Martha Franklin was last seen Sunday night at approximately 9 p.m. at her residence in Beaver Dam, a community located approximately 65 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

It is believed that she is with 40-year-old Gary Day, who is the father of her unborn child and the subject of a “no-contact” order, according to Wisconsin police.

The pair may be traveling in a 2014 black Buick LaCrosse. The vehicle has had multiple license plates, including Arkansas plate BBR 20L and Pennsylvania plate KGW5186, according to authorities.

Franklin is described as standing 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing approximately 186 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Day is described as standing 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to call 888-304-3936, or 911, according to authorities.