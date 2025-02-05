Amber Alert

Amber Alert issued for pregnant Wisconsin teen missing since weekend  

The teen was last seen Sunday night in Beaver Dam, located approximately 65 miles from Milwaukee

By NBC Chicago Staff

An Amber Alert has been issued for a pregnant 16-year-old Wisconsin girl, who may be with the 40-year-old father of her unborn child.

According to the alert, Sophia Martha Franklin was last seen Sunday night at approximately 9 p.m. at her residence in Beaver Dam, a community located approximately 65 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

It is believed that she is with 40-year-old Gary Day, who is the father of her unborn child and the subject of a “no-contact” order, according to Wisconsin police.

The pair may be traveling in a 2014 black Buick LaCrosse. The vehicle has had multiple license plates, including Arkansas plate BBR 20L and Pennsylvania plate KGW5186, according to authorities.

Franklin is described as standing 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing approximately 186 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Day is described as standing 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to call 888-304-3936, or 911, according to authorities.

